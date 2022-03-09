Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported on Wednesday.

The deceased was 70 years old, unvaccinated and was living at home before they became gravely ill. The individual died at the hospital.

In a news release, Warren County Health Services and the Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the loved ones of the resident.

There have been 121 COVID deaths in the county since April 2020, according to county data.

Health Services has also reported an additional 16 COVID cases.

There are currently 10 county residents who are hospitalized, six of who are vaccinated.

The county reported that there is one resident who is critically ill.

There have been 68 COVID cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.6%.

Glens Falls Hospital reported a total of 13 COVID patients in-house on Wednesday, with one patient in the ICU, according Ray Agnew, spokesman for the hospital.

Washington County

Washington County has not updated its COVID data since Friday of last week.

As of Wednesday, state data showed that there were three new COVID cases out of 107 administered tests in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.0%.

County residents who are looking for at-home COVID test kits should call their town hall to find out where their closest pickup location is.

Saratoga County

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services, there have been 238 new COVID cases reported in the last seven days.

There are currently 118 active COVID cases. There are 16 residents who are hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.6%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 community level of infection is designated as being "low."

The town of Hadley has had 407 confirmed COVID cases; Moreau, 2,936; Corinth, 602; and South Glens Falls, 850.

According to county data, the percentage of fully vaccinated county residents with the booster shot is 57.3%.

Capital Region/statewide

There were 103 COVID patients in Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, one more than Tuesday's report.

During December and January, Capital Region hospitals had a surge of COVID patients during the omicron wave, with a little over 400 patients throughout the region. That number has been on a steady decline leading into March, but has now stalled around the 100 mark.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

