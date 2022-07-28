Warren County resident dies from COVID

A 60-year-old Warren County resident has died from COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services reported on Thursday that the person, who was unvaccinated, lived at home before becoming ill and dying at a hospital.

This is the county’s 127th death since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County on Thursday reported 90 new cases over a three-day period – 29 on Tuesday, 32 on Wednesday and another 29 on Tuesday. Forty-five of the cases were from at-home test results. There have been 136 cases over the last five days, with a seven-day average positivity rate of 6.9%.

Six residents are in the hospital, which is one less than the previous report.

A total of 117 Capital Region residents are hospitalized with COVID as of Wednesday, which is 16 more than the previous day.

The latest wastewater treatment plant samples found “substantial to high” levels of the virus in upstate New York, including the Glens Falls plant, according to a news release.

Warren County Health Services has scheduled Pfizer and Moderna booster clinics for Aug. 2 at the Warren County Municipal Center. Check the county’s COVID hub for details.

Washington County

Washington County had 44 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, which is the most recently available data

The seven-day average positivity rate was 5.2%

No one was in the hospital with the virus

Statewide

There were 7,538 positive cases statewide on Wednesday, which is a positivity rate of 8.4%. The seven-day average is 8.8%. Twenty-two people died.