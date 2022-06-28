Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident in their 80s has died from COVID-19.

Warren County Health Services said Tuesday that the person lived at home before becoming ill and dying in a hospital. The individual had not been vaccinated. County officials offered their condolences to the loved ones of this individual.

This is the county’s 126th death since the start of the pandemic.

The county picked up 36 new COVID cases for the three-day period ending Tuesday. There are currently nine people in the hospital with one in critical condition. The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.1%.

The county held Pfizer and Moderna booster clinics on Tuesday. Check warrencountyny.gov/covidhub for updates on future clinics or call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for more information.

Washington County

Washington County Public Health has announced that it is holding its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for infants and children ages 6 months to 5 years at the Washington County municipal campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward. It will take place on July 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic will offer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and will be by appointment only. Register by going to the website at washingtoncountny.gov/coronavirus or by calling 518-746-2400.

The county picked up five new COVID cases on Monday, and the seven-day positivity average is 3.7%, according to state data.

