Warren County resident dies from COVID

An unvaccinated Warren County resident in their 30s died after a lengthy battle with COVID, Warren County Health Services announced on Wednesday.

The individual had a history of health issues before contracting the virus while living at home. It is the 85th person in the county to have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Health Services staff and members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the person’s loved ones in a news release.

The county reported 18 new cases and 17 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 267.

Thirteen individuals were hospitalized, one less than Tuesday. Two patients remain in critical condition and 11 others are considered moderately ill.

All of Wednesday’s new cases involved community spread, including four involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George school districts, Health Services said.

The uptick in cases in recent days stems from workplace and household exposures and several indoor events.

A COVID advisory involving “numerous individuals” has been issued for Oscar’s Smokehouse in Warrensburg for Oct. 3 and 4.