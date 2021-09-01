Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident has died after being hospitalized last week with COVID-19, the county announced on Wednesday.
The individual was in their 50s and had a history of health issues. The person had not been vaccinated, according to Warren County Health Services.
A total of 77 Warren County residents have now died from COVID-19.
“The Warren County Board of Supervisors offers its condolences to the loved ones of this individual, and the Board of Supervisors continues to advocate for vaccinations and COVID-19 testing that will help end this pandemic, while urging our residents to continue to follow the recommendations of our Warren County Health Services team,” the county said in a news release.
Health Services reported 19 additional COVID cases Wednesday, along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 176.
It is the most active cases in a single day since Feb. 11, according to Health Services.
Nine people were hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. Two are in critical condition and seven others have a moderate illness.
Of the new cases, four involved individuals who were quarantined for previous exposure.
The county continues to see an increase in cases stemming from community and household exposure, out-of-state-travel and among children too young to be vaccinated.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face mask when in large crowds and public indoor spaces as a way to reduce the virus' spread.
Nine of the new cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases in the county to 213. A total of 42,103 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
