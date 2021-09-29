Warren County resident dies from COVID

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday announced the death of another resident due to COVID-19.
The individual was in their 70s and had an extensive history of health issues. The person was fully vaccinated, but their health issues and medication likely prevented the vaccine from having the full effect, Health Services said.
A total of 84 Warren County residents have now died as a result of the virus.
“We are saddened to share another loss of a friend and neighbor in our community and we ask our community to continue to show your love, support and patience to all of those grieving during these challenging times,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
The county reported 27 additional cases and 17 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 185.
A total of six individuals remain hospitalized, one more than Tuesday. One person was in critical condition and five were moderately ill.
Five others were moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 177 cases all involve mild illness.
All of Wednesday's cases involved community spread, including five who were on the campus of Glens Falls, Queensbury, Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne school districts.
The county continues to see new cases stemming from household and workplace exposure, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices.
Health Services is reminding anyone experiencing symptoms to stay home and get tested as soon as possible, and to seek medical care if experiencing breathing difficulties.
The agency is urging anyone eligible for the vaccine to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask while in public indoor settings.
Eight of Wednesday's cases involve individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of "breakthrough" cases to 436. A total of 43,307 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series.
The vaccines have been shown to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a breakthrough case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
In Washington County, 31 new cases were reported along with 17 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 149.
Four people remain hospitalized and 582 people are under monitoring following possible exposure to the virus.
Twenty of the new cases involve community and household spread. The remaining 11 cases are still under investigation.
Of the new cases, 11 involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of breakthrough cases in the county to 286.
A total of 34,210 Washington County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That's an infection rate of 0.83%.
The county will be hosting a first-dose vaccination clinic on Thursday at the Whitehall Central School District from 3 to 6 p.m. Both the Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
To register for the clinic, visit: washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.