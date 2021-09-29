Warren County resident dies from COVID

Warren County Health Services on Wednesday announced the death of another resident due to COVID-19.

The individual was in their 70s and had an extensive history of health issues. The person was fully vaccinated, but their health issues and medication likely prevented the vaccine from having the full effect, Health Services said.

A total of 84 Warren County residents have now died as a result of the virus.

“We are saddened to share another loss of a friend and neighbor in our community and we ask our community to continue to show your love, support and patience to all of those grieving during these challenging times,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

The county reported 27 additional cases and 17 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 185.

A total of six individuals remain hospitalized, one more than Tuesday. One person was in critical condition and five were moderately ill.

Five others were moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining 177 cases all involve mild illness.