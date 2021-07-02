Warren County resident dies from COVID

All three vaccines have been involved in the “breakthrough” cases, which resulted in 17 individuals becoming mildly ill. One person was moderately ill and another became critically ill before dying.

Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said the vaccines are the best defense against the virus and the emerging variants, and will protect those who are most vulnerable.

“We have known all along that no vaccine is 100% effective. But the vaccines we have now are the best weapon we have to protect ourselves as COVID continues to spread in our community, and viral variants emerge,” she said. “Getting the vaccine also helps protect the vulnerable people in your life."

The state’s mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall continues to offer walk-in appointments seven days a week. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.

Health Services is also offering vaccine services to any resident, student or worker in the county seeking to get the shot. To discuss vaccine options, call: 518-761-6580.

Also on Friday, the county reported two new cases and two additional recoveries.

A total of nine people are ill, all suffering from a mild illness.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

