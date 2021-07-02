Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
The individual was in their 70s and was suffering from a number of ongoing health issues at the time they were vaccinated. They were being treated in the intensive care unit at Glens Falls Hospital at the time of their death.
A total of 69 people in the county have now died from the virus.
“We are so saddened to share with our community the unfortunate news that Warren County has lost a friend and neighbor to COVID-19. We continue to ask that you please keep all of these families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
“This is a terrible reminder that we are still fighting the long-lasting and devastating impacts of a pandemic here at home and that we should continue to follow the recommendations of our medical experts as we continue to work to limit the spread of COVID-19, ” she added.
Nineteen of the 39,860 residents who have been fully vaccinated in Warren County have contracted COVID, according to Health Services.
That’s an infection rate of less than 1%.
All three vaccines have been involved in the “breakthrough” cases, which resulted in 17 individuals becoming mildly ill. One person was moderately ill and another became critically ill before dying.
Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said the vaccines are the best defense against the virus and the emerging variants, and will protect those who are most vulnerable.
“We have known all along that no vaccine is 100% effective. But the vaccines we have now are the best weapon we have to protect ourselves as COVID continues to spread in our community, and viral variants emerge,” she said. “Getting the vaccine also helps protect the vulnerable people in your life."
The state’s mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall continues to offer walk-in appointments seven days a week. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available.
Health Services is also offering vaccine services to any resident, student or worker in the county seeking to get the shot. To discuss vaccine options, call: 518-761-6580.
Also on Friday, the county reported two new cases and two additional recoveries.
A total of nine people are ill, all suffering from a mild illness.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.