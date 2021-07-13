Warren County resident dies from COVID-19

The county also reported that a person who was infectious and did not wear a mask was at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing on July 6 at La Bella Vita from 8 a.m. to noon and Mr. Brown’s Pub from 4 to 11 p.m.

Last Friday, the infected person was at a banquet in the main ballroom/conference center from 3 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the person was at the on-site tent and wedding from 12:30 to 11 p.m.

Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and quarantine and seek a COVID test if feeling ill.

Warren County reported three new infections for a total of 13 active cases. Twelve people have mild illness and one person is in the hospital in serious condition.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged residents to get vaccinated as COVID cases around the state and nation have increased in recent days.

“Overall, the COVID-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in preventing serious illness among our residents. We continue to urge our residents to get vaccinated if they have not, as the vaccine is the best weapon we have to protect ourselves from this virus,” Jones said in a news release.