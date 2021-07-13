Warren County resident dies from COVID-19

A Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, the county reported on Tuesday.
The person was in their 70s, lived at home and had received the vaccine before contracting the virus. The individual had preexisting health issues, according to a news release.
County officials are working to track down how the person was exposed to the coronavirus.
County spokesman Don Lehman said the person was hospitalized earlier this week after becoming seriously ill. The case was not reported to Warren County until after the individual received a positive test at the hospital.
This is the county’s 70th death since the start of the pandemic.
“We are saddened to report that we lost another friend and neighbor to the COVID-19 pandemic, a shocking reminder that COVID is still present in our community,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.
“We have become hopeful and optimistic and there is much reason to be so, but we still have many members of our community grieving loss of life for many reasons and our hearts break with them all. However, COVID still presents unique challenges for all of us and we continue to ask for our community to remain vigilant, patient and united as we continue to work together to end this pandemic,” she said.
The county also reported that a person who was infectious and did not wear a mask was at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing on July 6 at La Bella Vita from 8 a.m. to noon and Mr. Brown’s Pub from 4 to 11 p.m.
Last Friday, the infected person was at a banquet in the main ballroom/conference center from 3 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, the person was at the on-site tent and wedding from 12:30 to 11 p.m.
Anyone who was present at these locations on these days during the specified time periods should monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and quarantine and seek a COVID test if feeling ill.
Warren County reported three new infections for a total of 13 active cases. Twelve people have mild illness and one person is in the hospital in serious condition.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged residents to get vaccinated as COVID cases around the state and nation have increased in recent days.
“Overall, the COVID-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in preventing serious illness among our residents. We continue to urge our residents to get vaccinated if they have not, as the vaccine is the best weapon we have to protect ourselves from this virus,” Jones said in a news release.
A total of 21 of 40,310 fully vaccinated county residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine. Seventeen had mild illness. One became moderately ill and one became seriously ill. Two were critically ill before dying.
Washington County reported one new case for a total of 2,820 confirmed cases. No one is hospitalized.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.