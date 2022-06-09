Warren County resident dies from COVID-19

Warren County on Thursday reported the death of a resident in their 60s from COVID-19.

The person had lived at home before becoming ill with the virus and dying at a hospital.

The resident had been vaccinated and received a booster shot, according to Warren County Health Services. The county offered its condolences to the loved ones of this person.

This is the first death of a county resident from the virus since April 29 and is the 123rd since the start of the pandemic.

Warren County Health Services reported 46 new cases over the last two days and 18 stemmed from at-home tests. There have been 113 cases in the last five days. The five-day rolling average of new cases is 22.6.

There are six people in the hospital.

A total of 149 patients were ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals as of Wednesday, which is 13 fewer than the previous day, according to Health Services.

A limited number of free COVID-19 home test kits are available at the Warren County Municipal Center and at town halls around Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall. Testing is also available, by appointment only, at the Warren County Municipal Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on weekdays. For more information, call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go online to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Vaccines are also available at the mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For more information, visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

