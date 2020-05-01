You are the owner of this article.
Warren County resident dies, 23 more nursing home residents test positive
Warren County resident dies, 23 more nursing home residents test positive

Warren County

Warren County announced Friday that a 14th person had died of coronavirus.

A resident of a Warren County assisted living facility has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said.

The person is the 14th coronavirus death in the county.

Residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are most vulnerable to death from the virus, and 11 of them have died in Warren County since the outbreak began.

On Friday, 23 more nursing home residents tested positive for coronavirus, as well as three members of the public.

With the 26 additional cases, 172 people in total have now tested positive for the virus in Warren County. About 103 nursing home residents have tested positive.

Five residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities are critically ill. Three other Warren County residents are hospitalized, and one of them is also in critical condition.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

