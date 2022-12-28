Warren County requests short-term rental owners register for occupancy tax collection

Warren County is looking for unregistered short-term rental properties and reminding all short-term rental property owners to pay the 2022 occupancy tax by Jan. 20.

The Warren County Treasurer’s Office is asking short-term rental owners who have not registered under Warren County’s Occupancy Tax Law to do so as soon as possible.

According to a county news release on Wednesday, the county has been working with a contractor to identify properties that have not registered, to collect the county’s 4% occupancy tax fee on overnight stays.

The county reports 931 short-term rental properties in the county have registered with the Treasurer’s Office, but officials believe hundreds more have not.

The county began collecting the 4% fee on Sept. 1, 2020, when Treasurer Michael Swan announced "that occupancy tax is required for any short-term rental reservations made after Sept. 1 for stays that occur after Sept. 1. Property owners are being directed to forward their occupancy tax payments to the Treasurer’s Office quarterly. Penalties of up to 5%, plus interest, can be imposed for non-payment under the Warren County Occupancy Tax Law.

"We thank the property owners who have worked with us as we register short-term rentals to pay their fair share of occupancy tax under Occupancy Tax Law, and we ask those who have not contacted us yet to do so to avoid possible penalties for non-payment,” Swan said in the Wednesday release.

The county is reminding property owners that collect occupancy tax in Warren County that the deadline to pay 2022 occupancy taxes they have collected is Jan. 20.

About Warren County’s occupancy tax:

Proceeds from the tax go to tourism promotion.

Those who stay at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfasts and short-term rentals are required to pay as part of their booking.

Those who own or operate short-term rentals in Warren County are required to register with Warren County, even if their rental company, such as Airbnb or Vrbo, claims to be collecting occupancy tax, as the owner is required to ensure it is paid to Warren County.