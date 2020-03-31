Warren County requests halt to short-term rentals

Partiers not only risk spreading the virus to others in their group, but to the community as they buy takeout, alcohol and supplies at local stores.

On Monday afternoon, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas, who is the Stony Creek supervisor, sent out a video plea asking landlords to stop.

“Stop renting and stop advertising your rental,” he said. “We are extremely concerned about overwhelming our capacity to address the spread of this virus.”

But Airbnb is not communicating that to local owners who use the platform. Instead, the company is suggesting that owners be more flexible with renters, agree to longer stays and offer discounts.

The site is also giving owners advice on how to get more renters as many people cancel travel plans. Advice includes renting to first responders who want to stay somewhere apart from their family, to avoid infecting them, or renting to people who need to self-isolate.

But advice also includes rewriting descriptions to attract families.