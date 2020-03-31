Warren County requests halt to short-term rentals

Warren County supervisors are directly calling the owners of short-term rentals in their towns and asking them to close down for the duration of the pandemic.
But neighbors are reporting that with people out of work and kids out of school, it is vacation time at many rental properties. One property has been rented three times in late March, to different groups who have partied as if there were no stay-home orders in the state, a neighbor said.
Three Lake George owners of short-term rentals all said Tuesday that they would rent to anyone. They said there were no warnings, requests to quarantine or guidance from Public Health officials that they should pass on to would-be renters.
However, Warren County Public Health has made it clear that people should not violate the state's stay-home order.
“Staying safe at home does not mean traveling hours to go to someone else’s home,” the county said in a statement. “The Warren County Board of Supervisors strongly urges property owners who rent their homes through short-term rental sites such as Airbnb and VRBO temporarily halt those rentals until the COVID outbreak subsides.”
Supervisors are looking up rental property, connecting it to owners’ names through assessment rolls and contacting them directly to ask them to stop.
Partiers not only risk spreading the virus to others in their group, but to the community as they buy takeout, alcohol and supplies at local stores.
On Monday afternoon, Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairman Frank Thomas, who is the Stony Creek supervisor, sent out a video plea asking landlords to stop.
“Stop renting and stop advertising your rental,” he said. “We are extremely concerned about overwhelming our capacity to address the spread of this virus.”
But Airbnb is not communicating that to local owners who use the platform. Instead, the company is suggesting that owners be more flexible with renters, agree to longer stays and offer discounts.
The site is also giving owners advice on how to get more renters as many people cancel travel plans. Advice includes renting to first responders who want to stay somewhere apart from their family, to avoid infecting them, or renting to people who need to self-isolate.
But advice also includes rewriting descriptions to attract families.
“We've noticed that some people need a little more room, and many are searching for spaces where they can be alone or with family,” the platform said. “As many face school closures and shift toward remote work, those who decide to book a stay may be drawn to work- and family-friendly listings. … Revise your listing title to mention that your space is great for a staycation, as a work-from-home alternative, or for families.”
That is exactly what local officials do not want. The state is on a stay-home order, which means people stay where they are, without traveling or socializing with people other than those they live with.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan has tried the direct approach: Over the last week, she called each short-term rental owner in town.
“They either said they already stopped renting or would stop,” she said.
She’s not sure all of them are sincere.
“In observation, I am hearing from people that the rentals are continuing,” she said. “I get it. It’s a big loss of income at a time when so many people are facing so much economic uncertainty.”
She was disappointed to hear that Lake George landlords were accepting rental reservations.
“From a public health point of view, that’s disheartening,” she said. “We are balancing a tremendous amount of economic pain against what is just, bottom line, the right thing to do.”
Airbnb has told owners to stop renting when ordered, said spokeswoman Liz DeBold Fusco.
“If local towns require local Airbnbs to close, we sent out emails saying they had to do that,” she said.
She noted that in New York state, hotels and rental accommodations are considered “essential” businesses and thus allowed to stay open.
“Probably the vast majority of the people booking are first responders or people looking to self-isolate,” she said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.