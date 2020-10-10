Warren County reports zero new cases

Risk for exposure is low, since those infected with the virus were wearing a mask at all times, but Public Health Services is asking anyone who ate at the establishment on the following days to self-monitor for symptoms.

Scotty’s Restaurant:

Oct. 1, 2 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 and 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

30 Lake:

Oct. 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The uptick in cases is not unique to Warren and Washington counties. Similar increases have been seen throughout the state in recent weeks.

Statewide, the infection rate — which remained low for most of the summer — has slowly increased above 1%.

In some parts of the state, the infection rate is a high as 5%, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to make targeted restrictions in 20 ZIP codes mostly centered around New York City and the Hudson Valley.

Nonessential businesses in these so-called hot spots were forced to shutter, and schools in the identified areas switched to remote learning.

On Saturday:

Warren County reported no additional cases, for a total of 377 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. One person has recovered, but 25 people are still sick. One person is hospitalized with moderate illness.

Washington County reported no additional cases, for a total of 306 confirmed cases. Two people have recovered, but 17 people are still sick.

Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on weekends. Saratoga County reported 1,141 confirmed cases since the outbreak began on Friday. There were 82 active cases.

Essex County reported six people in the county were still sick on Friday.

Statewide, a total of 134,579 were tested for the virus on Friday. The state had an infection rate of 1.07%. A total of 826 people were hospitalized and eight people died.

