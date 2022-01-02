Warren County reports two new deaths from COVID-19

Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday by Warren County Health Services.

Both individuals were in their 50s, lived at home before contracting COVID and died in the hospital, officials said in a news release. Neither had been vaccinated against COVID.

Warren County has had 108 residents die from COVID infections: 59 died in a hospital, 41 at a nursing home, six at home and two in an assisted living facility.

Health Services on Sunday reported 108 additional COVID cases, along with 88 recoveries. A total of 71 of Sunday's new cases involved vaccinated individuals.

Health Services was monitoring 859 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 837 of them involving mild illness.

Fourteen Warren County residents were hospitalized as of Sunday, a decrease of four from Saturday. Three patients are critically ill and the remainder have moderate illness. Seven are moderately ill outside of a hospital, and one is critically ill outside of the hospital.

Three of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, 11 of the 14 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated, Health Services reported.

A total of 50,495 Warren County residents (78.6% of the county’s population) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,921 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 73.0% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 69.7%, and 88.0% of Warren County residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

A total of 1,432 Warren County children 11 or younger (31.4% of the population, compared to state average of 29.7%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 112.7 as of Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,140 Warren County residents were under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.

Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 13.0% and the Capital Region’s rate was 14.6% as of Saturday morning.

