Warren County reports two new COVID deaths; Saratoga County announces 17 deaths from last year

On Dec. 31, the hospital — and many hospitals in the region — stopped many non-emergency procedures so that staff could be sent to help with coronavirus patients. The hospital is still handling all emergencies, including emergency surgery, every day. But any procedure that isn’t needed immediately is being delayed, including procedures at the Surgery Center, Interventional Radiology, the Cath Lab and the GI center.

“We are busy, but the plan is working,” Agnew said. “We are adequately staffed with no need to transfer patients out, and should the need for load balancing across the Capital Region arise, we could accept transfers as of today.”

The reopened floor has 40 beds. Only 10 are being used now, all by coronavirus patients.

The beds weren’t needed in recent years.

“As you know, the volume of inpatient visits has dropped dramatically over the years while length of stay has also decreased dramatically. There are many procedures that used to require a multiple night stay that are now outpatient procedures,” Agnew said. “Due to all of these factors, 3 West has been kept functional, but has not been staffed and we have not had patients in those rooms. By pausing non emergent procedures we are able to redeploy staff and get a unit like 3 West up and running quickly and efficiently.”