Warren County reports two new COVID deaths; Saratoga County announces 17 deaths from last year

It was a disheartening day in the region: two Warren County residents died of coronavirus, Saratoga County announced that it had just discovered that 17 nursing home residents had died of the virus last year, and Glens Falls Hospital opened a long-closed floor to house coronavirus patients as hospitalizations increase.
In Warren County, one of the coronavirus victims was in their 60s, and the other was in their 90s. One was hospitalized and the other died at home.
“Sadly, once again we find ourselves in the unfortunate circumstance today to share with our community that we have lost two more of our friends and neighbors due to this pandemic,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Queensbury supervisor-at-large, in a news release. “We offer our deepest condolences to their loved ones, and to all of the loved ones of those who have died from this disease. Please keep these families in your prayers as they grieve in such uncertain times."
Glens Falls Hospital opens closed floor
In response to a continued surge in coronavirus hospitalizations, Glens Falls Hospital reopened 3 West, a floor that has not been used for patient care for a long time. The hospital is now caring for 40 coronavirus patients. This spring, at the peak, the hospital had 12 coronavirus patients.
Hospital officials expect more cases in the next few weeks, said spokesman Ray Agnew.
On Dec. 31, the hospital — and many hospitals in the region — stopped many non-emergency procedures so that staff could be sent to help with coronavirus patients. The hospital is still handling all emergencies, including emergency surgery, every day. But any procedure that isn’t needed immediately is being delayed, including procedures at the Surgery Center, Interventional Radiology, the Cath Lab and the GI center.
“We are busy, but the plan is working,” Agnew said. “We are adequately staffed with no need to transfer patients out, and should the need for load balancing across the Capital Region arise, we could accept transfers as of today.”
The reopened floor has 40 beds. Only 10 are being used now, all by coronavirus patients.
The beds weren’t needed in recent years.
“As you know, the volume of inpatient visits has dropped dramatically over the years while length of stay has also decreased dramatically. There are many procedures that used to require a multiple night stay that are now outpatient procedures,” Agnew said. “Due to all of these factors, 3 West has been kept functional, but has not been staffed and we have not had patients in those rooms. By pausing non emergent procedures we are able to redeploy staff and get a unit like 3 West up and running quickly and efficiently.”
He added that officials don’t expect to fill all 40 beds.
Saratoga County deaths
Saratoga County continued to struggle with its coronavirus data. It reported 17 more deaths, saying it had just discovered that 17 nursing home resident had died last year. Health Services had not known about those coronavirus-related deaths before.
However, the state data said the only nursing home deaths of coronavirus in the county were at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, which has been reporting its data daily on its website since an outbreak began there in December. Saratoga County also shows that only five residents of Saratoga Springs have died, while the state says 18 residents of the nursing home in Saratoga Springs died. In total, the county’s dashboard shows 36 deaths by town, city or village, and 53 total deaths, attributing the new 17 to “nursing home” deaths.
“Saratoga County Public Health Services is in the process of year-end data reconciliation. As part of this effort, it identified deaths among nursing home residents that were not previously reported by the nursing homes to Saratoga County Public Health Services,” officials said in an unattributed statement sent in response to questions about the deaths.
At a press conference Tuesday, Saratoga County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Kusnierz said the county is ready and waiting for vaccine doses. The county has 12 locations ready, where Health Services has held periodic drills in the past, including Saratoga City Center.
“We here at Saratoga County are ready to hit the ground running when the vaccine is available in large quantities,” he said.
But it’s not clear whether there will ever be “large quantities” of vaccine available. Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday morning that there was no increase in the 300,000 doses received by the state each week. He expanded the eligibility groups to include those age 65 and older, as well as immuncompromised residents, in response to direction from the Centers for Disease Control. But he said most of the 7 million residents now eligible will have a long wait.
“So you’re telling people today you’re eligible but you’re simultaneously telling people we don’t have enough vaccine to get to you for six months,” he said, criticizing the CDC’s advice.
So far, Warren County agencies have given at least one dose to 4,794 people, most of whom live in the county. In Saratoga County, 4.5% of the population has received at least one dose. That’s 9,600 people, of which 600 people have received their second dose.
School cases
A person who tested positive was in the grades 9-12 wing of North Warren Central School; last in the building Jan. 5.
Two people who tested positive were in the Queensbury Elementary School; last in the building Dec. 22.
One additional person who tested positive was in the Queensbury Elementary School; last in the building Jan. 8.
Two people who tested positive were in the Queensbury High School; last in the building on Jan. 6.
One person who tested positive was in the Hadley-Luzerne High School; last in the building before Christmas vacation.
One person who tested positive was in the Hadley-Luzerne elementary school; last in the building Jan. 8.
South Glens Falls High goes virtual
South Glens Falls High School will be virtual through Jan. 25, after five members of the high school community tested positive for coronavirus Monday.
In addition, a member of the Harrison Avenue School community and a member of the Moreau Elementary School community tested positive.
The high school must go virtual because so many staff are quarantined, school officials said in an email to the community.
"While it is always our first priority to maintain in-person instruction, we will be shifting to online instruction because of high school staffing issues and the lack of available substitutes. Moving to online learning will ensure we can continue to teach our students," the email said. "Our district buildings continue to be safe places, but this is a unique situation."
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 64 new cases, for a total of 1,694 confirmed cases since March, and 17 recoveries, for a total of 1,214 recoveries among confirmed cases. One person who was hospitalized died, and another person was hospitalized. There are 438 people currently ill, six of whom are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported 36 new cases, for a total of 1,221 confirmed cases since March, and 25 recoveries, for a total of 931 recoveries. There are 274 people currently ill, 10 of whom are hospitalized, the same as Monday.
- Essex County reported 17 new cases, including three inmates, for a total of 748 cases since March. There are 141 people currently ill, nine of whom are hospitalized, which is the same as Monday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 40 coronavirus patients, an increase of two. There are five people in intensive care, and 11 people who are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 56 coronavirus patients, a decrease of two.
- Two inmates at Washington Correctional Facility, the medium-security state prison in Fort Ann, tested positive for coronavirus, for a total of 19 inmates since March. Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security prison also in Fort Ann, still has one inmate ill, for a total of 64 since March.
For Monday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County reported 653 new cases since last Thursday, for a total of 7,769 confirmed cases since March. There were 336 recoveries, for a total of 4,332 recoveries. There are 3,384 people currently ill and 76 are hospitalized, 25 more than last Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: three town of Corinth residents (for a total of 39), six village of Corinth residents (for a total of 26), one Hadley resident (for a total of 16), 19 Moreau residents (for a total of164), nine Northumberland residents (for a total of 73), five town of Saratoga residents (for a total of 33), two Schuylerville residents (for a total of 15), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of 28), one Victory resident (for a total of 13) and 30 Wilton residents (for a total of 203).
- Still ill: 36 town of Corinth residents, 20 village of Corinth residents, 15 Hadley residents, 145 Moreau residents, 64 Northumberland residents, 28 town of Saratoga residents, 13 Schuylerville residents, 27 South Glens Falls residents, 12 Victory residents and 173 Wilton residents.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 1,007 new cases, a positive test rate of 10.4%, which brought the region’s weekly average to 9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 6.6% and a weekly average of 7.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 6.5% and a weekly average of 6.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 9.7% and a weekly average of 9.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 5.2% and a weekly average of 7%.
- Statewide, 15,214 people tested positive Monday, a positive test rate of 7.73%.
- There were 8,926 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and 164 people died.
