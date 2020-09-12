Warren County reports two new COVID-19 positive tests unrelated to Queensbury school cases

Warren County picked up two new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, but they are not related to the two recent positive tests at Queensbury Elementary School.
One of the new people infected is an acquaintance of a person who tested positive last week. County health officials are investigating the source of the other person’s infection, according to a news release.
There are no new developments related to the infection at the school in which two individuals who tested positive for the virus live in the same household as a person who became infected through work at Saratoga Bridges.
Warren County is monitoring 17 active cases. All have mild illness and no one is hospitalized.
Washington County reported no new cases on Saturday other than the previously reported cases involving two Greenwich Central School students. The district said Friday that a student who has not yet attended school this year tested positive at a doctor’s office and another student who did attend school is also infected.
The county is monitoring 214 people, which is an increase of 32 from the previous day.
There are eight other active cases. No one is hospitalized.
Saratoga County and Essex County do not report updated COVID-19 cases on the weekend. Saratoga County had 968 confirmed cases and 90 active ones as of Friday. Essex County had 106 cases out in the community, excluding residents of the Essex Center, where there is an outbreak.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday reported that 102,925 coronavirus test results were reported to the state of Friday — a new record. A total of 0.82% were positive, which is the 36th straight day that the infection rate has stayed below 1%.
“Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus’ spread you have,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Yesterday’s record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn’t enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime we have to stay New York Tough.”
The Capital Region’s positivity rate was right at 1%. A rate below 1% is a sign that the infection is staying under control.
There are 467 people in hospitalized statewide, which is seven fewer than the day before. A total of 127 are in the intensive care unit and 51 are intubated.
There were two deaths in the entire state.
Cuomo also reported that the state has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer at no charge to health care facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers and houses of worship, according to a news release.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
