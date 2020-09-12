Warren County reports two new COVID-19 positive tests unrelated to Queensbury school cases

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday reported that 102,925 coronavirus test results were reported to the state of Friday — a new record. A total of 0.82% were positive, which is the 36th straight day that the infection rate has stayed below 1%.

“Testing is a cornerstone of our efforts to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19. The more testing you do, the more accurate a picture of the virus’ spread you have,” Cuomo said in a news release. “Yesterday’s record-high number of tests helps the state make informed decisions to protect the welfare of New Yorkers, and helps them make informed decisions for themselves. But testing alone isn’t enough, and we need residents to continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands. We will get out on the other side of this together, but in the meantime we have to stay New York Tough.”

The Capital Region’s positivity rate was right at 1%. A rate below 1% is a sign that the infection is staying under control.

There are 467 people in hospitalized statewide, which is seven fewer than the day before. A total of 127 are in the intensive care unit and 51 are intubated.

There were two deaths in the entire state.

Cuomo also reported that the state has distributed 6 million bottles of NYS Clean hand sanitizer at no charge to health care facilities, government agencies, food banks, schools, colleges, public housing, public transportation, prisons, first responders, frontline workers and houses of worship, according to a news release.

