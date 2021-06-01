Warren County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — one day after having none for the first time in more than months.

The new cases involved members of the same household. Warren County health officials do not know how they became infected, according to a news release.

Eight people have recovered. Warren County Health Services is monitoring 30 active cases. The other 27 have mild illness.

Vaccine clinics

Washington County is holding two vaccine clinics on Wednesday. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Georgi Museum at 28 Adam Lane in Shusan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center at 58 East Broadway in Salem. This one will have the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. To make an appointment, call 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be taken based upon availability.

The state continues to run a mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s cases