Warren County reports two new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — one day after having none for the first time in more than months.
The new cases involved members of the same household. Warren County health officials do not know how they became infected, according to a news release.
Eight people have recovered. Warren County Health Services is monitoring 30 active cases. The other 27 have mild illness.
Vaccine clinics
Washington County is holding two vaccine clinics on Wednesday. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered from noon to 2:30 p.m. at the Georgi Museum at 28 Adam Lane in Shusan.
Another clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Historic Salem Courthouse Community Center at 58 East Broadway in Salem. This one will have the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots. To make an appointment, call 518-746-2400. Walk-ins will be taken based upon availability.
The state continues to run a mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s cases
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 2,790 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. One of the cases is related to a current case and the origin of the other one is unknown. One more person recovered for a total of 2,728 recoveries. There are 24 people still ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 26 new cases since Friday, for a total of 15,306 confirmed cases. There are 20 new recoveries, for a total of 15,062 recoveries. The county reported that 76 people are currently ill and 11 people are hospitalized, which is three fewer than Friday.
- Essex County on Tuesday reported having no new cases for seven days in a row and no active cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three total coronavirus patients. None is the intensive care unit and two are out of isolation.
- Saratoga Hospital reported seven coronavirus patients.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 12 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%, which decreased the seven-day average to 0.7%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average flat at 0.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.3% and a weekly average of 1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.4%.
- Statewide, 391 people tested positive for the virus, which is a positive test rate of 0.77%. A total of 1,032 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and eight people died.
