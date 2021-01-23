Warren County reports two more virus deaths, record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations

Warren County Health Services reported two more deaths and a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Saturday, as the number of reported cases continues to climb locally.

Thirteen residents have now lost their life battling the virus in the last 16 days. Health Services is reporting 52 confirmed deaths as a result of the coronavirus since last March.

"We are saddened to share today that we have lost two more of our neighbors and friends during this pandemic," Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

"Please know that every one of our Warren County representatives shares in this loss with our community, and commits to work harder with each passing day to find solutions to vaccination plans that will end this pandemic and keep our region safe."

The latest deaths include a person who was in their 50s and another that was in their 80s, according to Health Services.

The county also reported a record number of hospitalizations at 23, an increase of four since Friday.

All 23 patients are said to be moderately ill, but one person living in a skilled nursing facility is in critical condition, Health Services said.