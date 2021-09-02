Warren County reports two more deaths due to COVID-19

Warren County on Thursday reported two deaths from COVID-19.

Both individuals lived in a skilled nursing facility that has been dealing with an outbreak of the virus for several weeks, according to a news release from the county.

One person was in their 60s and the other in their 70s.

Both had significant health issues and were vaccinated, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offered their condolences to the families.

This was the county’s 78th and 79th deaths since the start of the pandemic. Seven residents have died in the last four weeks.

The county also reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and 18 recoveries. There are 172 active cases. A total of 156 people have mild illness.

Twelve people are in the hospital, which is three more than Wednesday. Two are in critical condition and 10 are in moderate condition. There are four people who have moderate illness outside of the hospital.

All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus. One person was quarantined before testing positive.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 1 Sad 9 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.