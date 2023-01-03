Warren County reports two late-December COVID deaths

In the county's weekly COVID report on Dec. 27, Warren County reported two additional COVID-related deaths.
According to the county, both residents died in the hospital between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 and had been vaccinated, with one of them having received a booster dose. One individual was in their 60s and the other was in their 80s.
The county reported 12 new cases on Tuesday and 14 new cases on Monday, in addition to the 120 new cases reported between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27, with 36 positive results from home tests.
On Tuesday, the county reported 82 new COVID cases in the past five days.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 4.7%.
Ten county residents were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with two in critical condition.
Warren and Washington counties both have low community COVID-19 levels, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report on Thursday.
Washington County
In Washington County's last COVID update on Friday, 47 active cases were reported in the county, with five residents in the hospital.
According to statewide data, four new positive cases were identified out of the 76 test results received on Monday.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.9% on Tuesday.
Statewide
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced only 30 COVID-related deaths statewide on Friday.
She continues to warn New Yorkers about the higher risk for developing respiratory viruses during the winter months.
"I urge everyone to remain vigilant and continue to use all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said on Tuesday. "Stay up to date on vaccine doses and test before gatherings or travel."
The state reported 3,244 new COVID cases on Tuesday, out of the 28,348 test results recorded.
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, Warren County and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-903-9937 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.