Warren County reports two deaths from COVID-19

Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19, as health officials are warning about an increase in cases.

An individual in their 60s, who was vaccinated, died this week after a stay in a local hospital, Warren County Health Services said. A person in their 80s also died while in a nursing home.

Warren County Health Services offered its condolences to the loved ones of these individuals.

As of Thursday, there were 52 new COVID cases over a three-day period, 30 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 156 new COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County, according to Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 7.9%.

There are currently 10 county residents hospitalized.

Glens Falls Hospital has 18 patients ill with COVID-19, as of Thursday, according to hospital spokesperson Liza Rucinski.

Health officials said that the seven-day average of new infections in Warren County has increased 63% in two weeks and hospitalizations more than doubled in the same period.

The county said in a news release that while recent variants of COVID-19 appear to cause less serious illness with some people, the elderly, those with health issues or immunocompromising conditions continue to be susceptible to serious illnesses.

People who are feeling ill should stay home and get a COVID-19 test.

“Our recent COVID-19 infections have had an impact on school activities in our region already. Please think about the vulnerable people in your life, and the impact your illness can have on others, and stay home if you feel sick,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Sept. 16, at which point there were 95 confirmed cases of COVID.

According to state data, the seven-day rolling positivity rate in Washington County is 7.4%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 116 patients with COVID throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 9.5%, according to state data.

As of Thursday, there were 5,952 new COVID cases statewide, out of 85,434 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate statewide is 6.6%.