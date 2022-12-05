Warren County reports two COVID deaths

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported two additional Warren County residents died from COVID-19 since the department's last update on Nov. 28.

Individuals in their 70s and 80s died at local hospitals, officials announced in a news release. Both lived at home before becoming ill and had been vaccinated but had not received booster shots.

On Monday, Warren County Public Health officials reported that there were 100 new COVID cases over the last five days.

There are five COVID-related hospitalizations, up one from the previous time period, with two critically ill.

The seven-day average COVID test positivity rate stood at 4.8%.

For the Centers for Disease Control's most recent "community COVID-19 risk” update on Dec. 1, Warren County was deemed to have "low" community levels of COVID-19, with other Capital Region counties also at low risk.

State wastewater sampling at the Glens Falls wastewater treatment plant continues to show "substantial to high" COVID prevalence as of Nov. 28, with a 22% increase over the past two weeks, officials reported.

Warren County's rolling five-day average of new cases was 20.0 as of Monday.

There were 102 patients ill with COVID-19 in Capital Region hospitals as of Monday, three fewer than the last state update.

Free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at the Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services buildings entrances), town halls around Warren County and City Hall in the city of Glens Falls. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For those who are unable to get a test elsewhere, Warren County Health Services continues to operate a COVID-19 testing site at the county Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.