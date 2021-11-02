Warren County reports two COVID deaths

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported two COVID-19 deaths.

Both residents lived in a skilled nursing facility. One person was in their 80s and the other in their 90s. Both had been vaccinated and had a history of health issues.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, asked people to keep the loved ones of the residents in their thoughts and prayers.

“We continue to see that our most vulnerable residents are at risk from COVID-19, and we ask that you take steps to help protect them by getting vaccinated and working with our Public Health team to stay informed,” she said in a news release.

The county picked up 26 additional COVID cases along with 40 recoveries. Health Services is monitoring 260 COVID cases as of Tuesday. A total of 245 involve mild illness.

Nine people are hospitalized, which is one fewer than Monday. One person is in critical condition and eight patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Six Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including three patients in the intensive care unit. Five are out of isolation.

One of the new cases was reported in a local nursing home and the rest involved community spread.

Three involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks continues to stem from delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events.

Warren County’s seven-day average positivity rate is 4.9%.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.9%. A total of 73.1% of residents have received at least one dose.

The county has scheduled booster dose clinics. Registration is required through an online link posted at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/. Find details here about booster shot eligibility: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/booster-doses.

Warren County has the following upcoming clinics:

Wednesday, Nov. 3, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses.

Thursday, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

Nov. 12, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m..

Washington County

Washington County had not provided any updates as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Washington County has scheduled the following clinics for November:

Thursday, Salem Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters will be available.

Wednesday, Nov. 10, Granville Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters are available.

Saturday, Nov. 13, Washington County Burgoyne Avenue Campus, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., booster event only.

Thursday, Nov. 18, Argyle Central School, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. First doses and boosters available.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57.7%. A total of 60.9% have received at least one dose.

For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400.

Saratoga County and the state did not report updated numbers as of 4:30 p.m.

