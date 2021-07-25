Warren County reports two additional COVID cases

As of Sunday, 38 of 40,833 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these cases. A total of 32 of 38 had mild illness, while two became moderately ill, one seriously ill and three critically ill before dying.

For those who want to educate themselves further about COVID-19 vaccines, Warren County's COVID Hub website offers information at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. This site includes extensive educational information about different vaccines, as well as information from local physicians discussing the need for vaccination to control the pandemic.

Vaccine update

The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will close effective at the close of business on Monday. Until then, it will continue to offer walk-in availability of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID vaccine.

Those 18 and up can receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-shot vaccine. Walk-ins will be allowed on a first come, first served basis at all New York state vaccination sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Check for and book appointments at New York state sites here: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.