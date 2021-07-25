Warren County reports two additional COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported two additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with five additional recoveries.
Health Services is monitoring 37 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 34 of them suffering from mild illness. Two are hospitalized, both in moderate condition. One other is moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Both of Sunday's cases appear to have been exposed to COVID in their workplaces, Health Service said. One of Sunday's new cases was in quarantine because of a prior COVID exposure.
Sunday's 37 Warren County resident cases is nearly triple the 13 active cases a month ago as the region and New York state see an increase in cases believed to result from spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19.
Several recent Warren County resident cases have involved people who went to work, school or child day camp programs while ill, potentially exposing others, Warren County said in a news release.
Warren County's seven-day average COVID test positivity rate of 3.0% as of Sunday morning remains among the highest in the state.
"Please take precautions to avoid spread of COVID-19, which include wearing a mask around others if you are not vaccinated or in crowds where you don't know if those around you are vaccinated," the news release said.
As of Sunday, 38 of 40,833 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these cases. A total of 32 of 38 had mild illness, while two became moderately ill, one seriously ill and three critically ill before dying.
For those who want to educate themselves further about COVID-19 vaccines, Warren County's COVID Hub website offers information at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. This site includes extensive educational information about different vaccines, as well as information from local physicians discussing the need for vaccination to control the pandemic.
Vaccine update
The New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will close effective at the close of business on Monday. Until then, it will continue to offer walk-in availability of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID vaccine.
Those 18 and up can receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a one-shot vaccine. Walk-ins will be allowed on a first come, first served basis at all New York state vaccination sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Check for and book appointments at New York state sites here: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Warren County Health Services is arranging community clinics for the coming weeks, and dates will be released as they are finalized. The Health Services vaccine team remains available for home vaccinations or workplace clinics. Call 518-761-6580 for details.
In addition:
- Most local pharmacies continue to have Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available on either a walk-in or appointment basis.
- Local college students and athletes who may be required to be vaccinated for the start of school or practices should schedule their first dose as soon as possible, as full vaccination takes a period of up to six weeks depending on the vaccine chosen, Health Services said. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 to discuss vaccination options.
- Looking for Pfizer for those 12-17 years of age? Warren County Health Services is working with pediatricians’ offices to supply them with vaccine, and has Pfizer available for those who want it.
- A total of 42,595 Warren County residents (66.3% of the county’s population, seventh highest among counties in New York state) received their first vaccine doses as of July 23, and 40,833 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 63.5% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 55.1%. Find county-by-county vaccine data here: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.
- Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases is 4.9 as of Sunday.
- As of Sunday, 68 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
- Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 3.0% and the Capital Region’s rate was 2.3% as of Sunday morning.
- Health Services operates a COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The site is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties. Those with questions can call 518-761-6580 or log on to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.
- Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposure advisories was updated recently, and details can be found on the Warren County COVID Hub website: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.