Warren County reports three new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 33 COVID-19 cases after three residents tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

One of the new cases involves an individual that was inside Queensbury Elementary School on May 26.

Everyone in contact with the individual has been contacted and necessary quarantines have been arranged, according to a message on the district’s website.

The county reported no additional recoveries.

Two people are hospitalized with a moderate illness. One person not hospitalized is also moderately ill. The remaining 30 cases involve mild illness, according to Health Services.

The county’s decline in COVID cases mirrors a statewide trend seen in recent weeks.

The state’s seven-day positive test rate currently sits at 0.64% after 58 straight days of decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

Just 431 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.

A total of 1,007 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, the fewest since Oct. 21.