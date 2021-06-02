Warren County reports three new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 33 COVID-19 cases after three residents tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.
One of the new cases involves an individual that was inside Queensbury Elementary School on May 26.
Everyone in contact with the individual has been contacted and necessary quarantines have been arranged, according to a message on the district’s website.
The county reported no additional recoveries.
Two people are hospitalized with a moderate illness. One person not hospitalized is also moderately ill. The remaining 30 cases involve mild illness, according to Health Services.
The county’s decline in COVID cases mirrors a statewide trend seen in recent weeks.
The state’s seven-day positive test rate currently sits at 0.64% after 58 straight days of decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
Just 431 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 1,007 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, the fewest since Oct. 21.
Cuomo attributed the decline to the state’s increasing vaccination rates, and encouraged New Yorkers who have not received the vaccine to get the shot.
“Those who have not yet received the vaccine should take advantage of ongoing programs and do so for the greater good of New York,” he said in a statement.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 3,491 confirmed cases. The county did not report any additional recoveries. A total of 3,390 recoveries has been reported among confirmed cases. Two people were hospitalized with a moderate illness. The county is monitoring 33 COVID-19 cases.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Tuesday: Three new cases, for a total of 2,793 confirmed cases. The county reported seven additional recoveries, for a total of 2,735 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. No one was hospitalized. There were 20 active cases in the county.
- Saratoga County reported six new cases, for a total of 15,312 confirmed cases. The county reported 26 additional recoveries, for a total of 15,088 confirmed recoveries. A total of 56 people were ill with COVID-19, including nine who were hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four COVID-19-related hospitalizations, one more than Tuesday. None are in intensive care and two are out of isolation.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine COVID-19-related hospitalizations, two more than Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 33 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.4%, which increased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Statewide, 431 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 0.61%. A total of 1,007 people were hospitalized with COVID1-19 and 11 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.