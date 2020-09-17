Warren County reports three more coronavirus cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another employee of Saratoga Bridges has tested positive for coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday.

And the virus is spreading within households: a caregiver of a resident who has the virus has now caught it, too, and a person who lives with a person who has the virus has also tested positive, Health Services said.

In better news, the county reported no new cases related to the two Queensbury Elementary School students who went to school while COVID-positive last week before knowing they had been exposed to the virus.

An adult in their household works at Saratoga Bridges and tested positive for the virus, at which point the children were quickly sent home to prevent any spread of the virus through the school. That effort appears to have been successful: it has been six days since then, and most people develop symptoms on the fifth day after exposure, if they have caught the virus.

Health Services has not reported that the people at the school were students, but the state’s COVID dashboard says that the school had had two people test positive and both are students.

Also on Thursday:

Warren County reported three new cases, for a total of 326 confirmed cases since March, and no new recoveries. Thirteen people are currently sick, with one hospitalized and described as “moderately” ill.

Washington County reported two more cases and no new recoveries, for a total of 273 confirmed cases since March. Eleven people are currently sick, but no one is hospitalized.

Saratoga County reported 10 new cases, for a total of 993 cases since March, and 34 recoveries, for a total of 917 recoveries. There are 59 people still sick, and two are hospitalized, an improvement of two since Wednesday.

In the northern Saratoga County towns, one South Glens Falls resident is ill. Four Moreau residents and one town of Saratoga resident are still ill. The residents who were sick in Northumberland and Wilton have recovered.

Essex County reported three Essex Center nursing home residents and one community member have tested positive.

The Capital Region reported a total of 47 new cases Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available, which was a positive test rate of 1%. Albany County and Rensselaer County were above the 1% threshold, with both posting a 1.9% positive test rate. Albany County had 21 new cases, while Rensselaer County had just five, an indication that more testing is needed in the county.

Statewide, 896 people tested positive Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.98%. There were 486 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday, and three people died.

Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported two discharges, leaving just two people in the hospital with coronavirus, and Glens Falls Hospital reported two patients with coronavirus.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

