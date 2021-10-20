Warren County reports third COVID-related death in three days

A Warren County resident died Wednesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the county's third COVID-related death in as many days and 89th overall.

The individual was in their 80s, unvaccinated and living at home when they contracted the virus, according to Warren County Health Services.

“We are saddened to report that we have lost another friend and neighbor during this pandemic and we ask that you keep families who have lost their loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

On Monday, a fully-vaccinated resident in their 70s with a history of comorbidities died after contracting the virus. A vaccinated resident in their 60s with a history of health issues died after being hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, according to Health Services.

The county reported 35 new cases and 16 recoveries on Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 282.

Eleven people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Tuesday. Three are in critical condition and eight patients have a moderate illness.

The remaining 271 cases involve mild illness, according to Health Services.

All of the new cases involved community spread, including four involving individuals who had been on the campuses of Warren County public schools.

For additional information on school-related COVID cases, visit the state’s vaccination tracker at: schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

Ten of Wednesday’s cases involved individuals who had been full vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 672, or 1.5% of the 43,999 fully-vaccinated Warren County residents.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough case does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health Services continues to recommend all residents eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and to wear a mask — regardless of vaccination status — while in public indoor settings.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and Health Services has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.

The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, 328.41 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according to the CDC.

This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

