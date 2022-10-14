Warren County reports third COVID-related death in a week

Warren County Health Services has reported three COVID-related deaths in the last seven days.
On Friday, the county reported the death of a resident in their 70s who lived at home prior to contracting the virus and dying at the hospital. The report said the individual was vaccinated. This is the 135th death since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health Services also indicated 91 new COVID cases were identified between Wednesday and Friday, including 32 from home tests. Over the last five days, 141 new cases have been recorded.
Currently, nine county residents are in the hospital, out of the 17 patients reported by Glens Falls Hospital.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 9.6%.
The CDC's most recent "community COVID-19 risk" update on Oct. 13 moved Warren County into the "high" community levels category, with other Capital Region counties at medium or high risk.
People are also reading…
High levels include recommendations for residents to wear masks in indoor public places and avoid non-essential indoor public activities where you could be exposed to COVID-19 if you are at high risk of getting very sick.
Warren County Health Services' next COVID vaccine clinic offering the Moderna bivalent booster shot is Oct. 18. Registration is required and information can be found here.
Washington County
According to New York state COVID data, out of the 208 test results reported in Washington County on Thursday, 14 positive cases were identified.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.4% on Friday.
The county has COVID-19 home test kits available at the following Washington County facilities in Fort Edward on Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Washington County Municipal Center (Building B entrance)
- Washington County Public Health Department
Statewide
On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her COVID precaution recommendations for the colder weather.
"As we get further into the fall season, I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said. "Stay up to date on vaccine doses and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."
Out of the 72,755 test results reported across the state, 5,302 new cases of COVID were identified on Friday.
According to state data, 466 new patients were admitted to the hospital, making the total now 2,714.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.5%.
Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.