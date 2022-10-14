Warren County reports third COVID-related death in a week

"As we get further into the fall season, I urge New Yorkers to take advantage of all available tools to keep themselves, their loved ones and their communities safe and healthy," Hochul said. "Stay up to date on vaccine doses and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."

Out of the 72,755 test results reported across the state, 5,302 new cases of COVID were identified on Friday.