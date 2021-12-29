Warren County reports the highest number of COVID cases in a single day

Warren County Health Services reported 130 new COVID cases on Wednesday, the highest number of new cases in a single day reported by the county.

Health Services is now monitoring 641 active COVID cases, with 627 experiencing mild illness. This is a record high in active cases for Warren County since the onset of the pandemic, officials said in a news release.

The county also reported 44 additional recoveries.

As of Wednesday, Warren County has 876 residents under mandatory quarantine.

Of the new cases, 62 involved fully vaccinated individuals.

Thirteen residents are currently being hospitalized, with four critically ill patients. Three of the critically ill are unvaccinated. Overall, 10 of the 13 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported 23 COVID patients, with six now in the ICU and 11 individuals off isolation.

As of Wednesday, Health Services has recorded 2,140 breakthrough cases out of the 46,602 fully vaccinated residents.

According to the news release, 78.2% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine series and 72.5% of Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The news release stated 1,354 children under the age of 11 in Warren County have received one dose of the vaccination.

The county has recorded a total of 9,194 COVID cases and a total of 8,474 recoveries since the outbreak began.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate had climbed to 10.3% as of Wednesday.

The county said 77 booster doses and two second dose shots were administered at a Health Services clinic on Tuesday.

Upcoming Warren County vaccine and booster clinics:

Tuesday, Jan. 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and first doses, Pfizer first dose. (https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/

)

Jan. 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Jan. 18, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,458 active COVID cases on Wednesday.

Of the active cases, 911 involve fully vaccinated individuals with the remaining 547 involving unvaccinated residents.

The county reported 49 individuals are currently hospitalized.

The COVID data dashboard on the county website showed that 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Public Health Services has recorded 6,722 breakthrough cases out of a total of 29,483 cumulative cases.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is now 10.7%.

Washington County

The county last updated COVID data on Tuesday and had not updated its numbers as of 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.