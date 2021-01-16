Warren County reports sixth coronavirus death in eight days

Warren County Health Services on Saturday announced another resident has died from coronavirus, marking the county’s sixth death in the last eight days.

The person was in their 60s and died in the hospital, but was living at home when they became infected.

“We are saddened to mourn yet another victim of this pandemic, as part of a very sad week that should underscore the severity of this health emergency,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said in a statement. “We ask that you keep the families of our COVID victims in your thoughts, as traditional grieving that would help families heal during this pandemic is yet another casualty of these difficult times.”

The county is now reporting 45 confirmed deaths relating to the virus.

Cases continue to rise locally, with Health Services reporting an additional 29 cases. The county reported 60 additional recoveries, but there are still 445 people sick with coronavirus.

Three of the new cases involve individuals that were inside Queensbury High School, including two people who were in the school on Jan. 8 and another on Jan. 11. All contacts have been notified.

