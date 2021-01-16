Warren County reports sixth coronavirus death in eight days

Warren County Health Services on Saturday announced another resident has died from coronavirus, marking the county’s sixth death in the last eight days.
The person was in their 60s and died in the hospital, but was living at home when they became infected.
“We are saddened to mourn yet another victim of this pandemic, as part of a very sad week that should underscore the severity of this health emergency,” Warren County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said in a statement. “We ask that you keep the families of our COVID victims in your thoughts, as traditional grieving that would help families heal during this pandemic is yet another casualty of these difficult times.”
The county is now reporting 45 confirmed deaths relating to the virus.
Cases continue to rise locally, with Health Services reporting an additional 29 cases. The county reported 60 additional recoveries, but there are still 445 people sick with coronavirus.
Three of the new cases involve individuals that were inside Queensbury High School, including two people who were in the school on Jan. 8 and another on Jan. 11. All contacts have been notified.
North Warren School District also reported a person in the school’s 9th-12th grade wing tested positive, but has since determined no quarantines are necessary. All in-person learning will resume on Tuesday.
Eleven people in the county are hospitalized, an increase of two from Friday. All eleven patients are considered moderately ill.
Three people not in the hospital are considered moderately ill, while the remaining 431 cases are considered to be with mild illness.
As of Saturday 6,022 vaccine doses have been distributed in Warren County, but Health Services noted that a lack of supply is currently hampering distribution efforts.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 29 new cases, for a total of 1,879 confirmed cases since March. There are 445 people sick with the virus, including 11 who are hospitalized. Three people outside the hospital are considered to be moderately ill and 431 have a mild illness. The county reported 60 recoveries. One person died.
- Washington County had not reported as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capitol Region reported 920 new cases, a positive test rate of 6.3%, which brought the weekly average to 7.9%
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.5% and a weekly average of 6.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.3% and a weekly average of 5.4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 7.6% and a weekly average of 8.8%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.6% and a weekly average of 4.2%.
- Statewide, 15,998 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.77%.
- There were 8,888 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 157 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.