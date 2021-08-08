Warren County reports six new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with three additional recoveries.

Health Services was monitoring 111 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 105 of them suffering from mild illness. Six were hospitalized Sunday, three in critical condition and three in moderate condition.

The last day the Warren County active caseload was as high was April 24, 2021.

Two of Sunday’s new cases involved people in quarantine, while two others were related to travel to states with higher COVID caseloads, officials said in a news release.

As COVID case numbers have risen sharply, the Capital Region's COVID case hospitalizations have more than tripled over the past two weeks.

Warren County Health Services has been seeing increases in cases involving children under the age of 12, too young for vaccination. Most have suffered mild illness, but one was hospitalized in an intensive care unit as of Sunday.

The increased cases are the result of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said residents should assume they are exposed to the coronavirus when attending gatherings or traveling to higher-risk areas, and take precautions accordingly.