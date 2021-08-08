Warren County reports six new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported six additional COVID-19 cases Sunday along with three additional recoveries.
Health Services was monitoring 111 active COVID cases as of Sunday, 105 of them suffering from mild illness. Six were hospitalized Sunday, three in critical condition and three in moderate condition.
The last day the Warren County active caseload was as high was April 24, 2021.
Two of Sunday’s new cases involved people in quarantine, while two others were related to travel to states with higher COVID caseloads, officials said in a news release.
As COVID case numbers have risen sharply, the Capital Region's COVID case hospitalizations have more than tripled over the past two weeks.
Warren County Health Services has been seeing increases in cases involving children under the age of 12, too young for vaccination. Most have suffered mild illness, but one was hospitalized in an intensive care unit as of Sunday.
The increased cases are the result of the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said residents should assume they are exposed to the coronavirus when attending gatherings or traveling to higher-risk areas, and take precautions accordingly.
Health Services continues to recommend the wearing of masks or face coverings in crowded public places where people do not know the vaccination status of all who are around them.
In addition, if adults or children experience any symptoms of illness, officials advise to not go to work or elsewhere in public, and seek a COVID test as soon as possible.
One of Sunday’s cases involved an individual who had been fully vaccinated. As the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread and the number of vaccinated residents has increased, the number of “breakthrough” cases of COVID involving vaccinated individuals has been increasing as well.
As of Sunday, 76 of 41,229 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 68 of 76 had mild illness, while three became moderately ill, two seriously ill, and three critically ill before they died.
Vaccine update
Warren County Health Services will hold its next clinic Monday, Aug. 9, at the Health Services Building at Warren County Municipal Center, Route 9, Queensbury, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The vaccine team will also be on site Wednesday, Aug. 11, 5 to 7 p.m., in Glens Falls City Park in conjunction with the Take a Bite event, and Friday, Aug. 13, at Horicon Town Hall with Food Truck Fridays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
A public COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held at Horicon Town Hall on Route 8 in Brant Lake on Friday with seven first doses administered.
A total of 43,247 Warren County residents (67.3% of the county’s population, tied for eighth-highest among counties in New York state) received their first vaccine doses as of Aug. 7, and 41,229 have been fully vaccinated.
A total of 64.1% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 56.2%.
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 13.9 as of Sunday.
Warren County has had 73 residents die from COVID-19 infections: 37 died at nursing homes, 29 at a hospital, five at home and two in an assisted living facility.
As of Sunday, 189 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 3.0% and the Capital Region’s rate was 4.2% as of Sunday morning.