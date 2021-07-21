Warren County reports six new COVID cases

Warren County on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 33.
The county’s active caseload is three times higher than a month ago. The uptick in cases mostly involves individuals too young to be vaccinated or who have so far chosen not to receive the shot, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county reported one additional recovery. Two people are hospitalized, including one in serious condition and one who is mildly ill.
One person is moderately ill and 29 others are suffering from a mild illness, Health Services said.
It’s believed the more transmissible delta variant is at least partly responsible for the uptick in cases, though Health Services said a number of recent cases stem from individuals with the virus going to work, school or summer camp programs while ill.
Those who are feeling ill should stay home and get a COVID test as soon as possible.
Two of Wednesday’s cases involve individuals from a skilled nursing facility, Health Services said.
Several other cases stem from large gatherings, including a religious gathering in Washington County held earlier this month.
That gathering prompted health officials from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen cases were traced back to the event, including eight involving Warren County residents.
Just 31 of the 40,650 residents that have been fully vaccinated, which means 99.92% of inoculated residents have not tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, the state announced it would be closing its mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall on July 26.
But the site remains open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is offering the both the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot as well as the Pfizer shot, which is available to anyone 12 and older.
Most local pharmacies are also offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on a walk-in basis.
Health Services is also continuing to schedule vaccine clinics throughout the county, including one at Horicon Town Hall in Brant Lake from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Food Truck Friday event.
