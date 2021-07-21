Warren County reports six new COVID cases

Warren County on Wednesday reported six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 33.

The county’s active caseload is three times higher than a month ago. The uptick in cases mostly involves individuals too young to be vaccinated or who have so far chosen not to receive the shot, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county reported one additional recovery. Two people are hospitalized, including one in serious condition and one who is mildly ill.

One person is moderately ill and 29 others are suffering from a mild illness, Health Services said.

It’s believed the more transmissible delta variant is at least partly responsible for the uptick in cases, though Health Services said a number of recent cases stem from individuals with the virus going to work, school or summer camp programs while ill.

Those who are feeling ill should stay home and get a COVID test as soon as possible.

Two of Wednesday’s cases involve individuals from a skilled nursing facility, Health Services said.

Several other cases stem from large gatherings, including a religious gathering in Washington County held earlier this month.