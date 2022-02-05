Warren County reports seven-day positivity rate below 10%

Warren County reported a seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate of 9.8% on Saturday, marking the first time that has happened since Dec. 28.

Health Services reported 68 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Over the past five days, the county has reported 352 new cases.

Hospitalizations decreased from Friday’s report. There were 15 county residents in the hospital related to COVID on Saturday, which is two fewer than the previous report.

Nine of those involved vaccinated individuals.

There are three critically ill residents with COVID-19, which is one less than Friday.

Health Services reported that there were 301 COVID-related hospitalizations throughout the Capital Region, which is 17 fewer than on Friday.

Warren County has distributed 3,500 COVID-19 at-home test kits throughout the county this week. For more information on how to get one, visit the county’s website.

Warren County Health Services will be holding vaccination clinics that are open to the public at area schools this week:

North Warren Central School, Monday, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Queensbury Union Free School District, Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lake George Central School, Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Health Services will also host a clinic on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at the Warren County Municipal Center. For information and registration links visit the county’s COVID hub.

Warren County’s rolling five-day average for new cases was reported at 70.4 on Saturday.

According to New York State’s Vaccine Tracker, Warren County’s vaccination rate stood at 74.5%, with 79.7% of the population receiving at least one dose.

The county’s vaccination rate for individuals 18 years old and older was reported at 88.7% on Saturday.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that the state’s single-day positivity rate was 3.76%, which is the first time it has been below 4% since Nov. 26.

“As we come down from the peak of omicron, it is clear that New Yorkers are doing the right things to keep each other safe and healthy,” Hochul said in a news release.

The state saw a total of 7,246 positive cases added on Saturday. The seven-day positivity rate was reported at 4.87%.

There were 5,466 total hospitalizations related to COVID, which is 345 less than on Friday.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

