Warren County reports second coronavirus death in three days

A Warren County resident has died after spending several days in the hospital battling the coronavirus, Warren County Health Services announced Friday, marking the county's second death in less than a week.
The person was in their 80s and living at home until they were hospitalized a few days ago, Health Services said. On Wednesday, the county announced a nursing home resident had died earlier this week after becoming ill the previous week.
A total of 37 Warren County residents have died from coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.
Meanwhile, cases in the county continue to surge, with Health Services reporting 72 additional cases since Christmas Eve, including 41 on Thursday — the most in a single day since testing began — and 31 on Friday.
Seventeen people have recovered, but there are still 234 active cases in the county, the most in a single day. The previous single day record of 221 was set on Thursday.
Health Services reported seven hospitalizations, including three patients in critical condition and four others who are considered moderately ill. The county’s remaining 227 cases are considered mildly ill.
Due to the increase volume in cases, Health Services was unable to provide a breakdown for the source of the new infections, though most that have been determined pertain to individuals failing to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.
But no clear source has been determined for many of the infections, indicating that community spread is on the rise, Health Services said.
A total of 750 Warren County residents from 321 households are under mandatory quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
Health Services is asking residents to wear a mask, wash or sanitize hands frequently and avoid indoor gatherings.
