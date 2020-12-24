Warren County reports record number of coronavirus hospitalizations, most active cases

Warren County on Thursday announced a record number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and the most active cases since the pandemic began in March.
There are a total of eight Warren County residents hospitalized after two new patients were admitted Wednesday. Four people are in critical condition and four others are considered moderately ill, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county also reported 41 new cases, bringing the number of active cases to 221, the most since the pandemic began in March.
The number of active cases in the county has doubled in the last three weeks, according to Health Services.
The county on Thursday reported a test positivity rate of 4%, the second consecutive day above 3%.
Under state guidelines, the county would need to have a positive test rate above 3% for 10 consecutive days in order to trigger a microcluster.
The state, however, recently started to factor in regional hospitalizations and the available number of hospital beds into the metric, but has yet to clarify at what point a microcluster would be triggered.
Contact tracers have yet to determine the source for a bulk of the new infections due to the high number of cases, though most are believed to be related to workplace and household spread.
Two of the new cases involve Glens Falls City School District.
A faculty member at Jackson Heights Elementary School and a student at the district's high school tested positive for the virus, but were not in either building since last week. No exposure quarantines are necessary.
An individual inside Warrensburg Elementary School also tested positive. The person was last inside the building on Dec. 18.
The district and Health Services have determined that there is no risk for exposure.
But the source for many of the new infections remains unknown, indicating that community spread is on the rise, according Health Services.
The county is asking residents to avoid holiday gatherings and adhere to all safety protocols when in public.
At least 10 infections this week have been traced back to holiday gatherings, Health Services said.
“People need to celebrate with their households only,” Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services said in a statement. “While we would all like to celebrate with friends and families, this is yet another sacrifice that we must make during this terrible pandemic to keep our families and friends safe."
The county reported no additional recoveries.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.