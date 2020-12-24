Warren County reports record number of coronavirus hospitalizations, most active cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the new cases involve Glens Falls City School District.

A faculty member at Jackson Heights Elementary School and a student at the district's high school tested positive for the virus, but were not in either building since last week. No exposure quarantines are necessary.

An individual inside Warrensburg Elementary School also tested positive. The person was last inside the building on Dec. 18.

The district and Health Services have determined that there is no risk for exposure.

But the source for many of the new infections remains unknown, indicating that community spread is on the rise, according Health Services.

The county is asking residents to avoid holiday gatherings and adhere to all safety protocols when in public.

At least 10 infections this week have been traced back to holiday gatherings, Health Services said.

“People need to celebrate with their households only,” Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services said in a statement. “While we would all like to celebrate with friends and families, this is yet another sacrifice that we must make during this terrible pandemic to keep our families and friends safe."

The county reported no additional recoveries.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

