Warren County reports positive cases found in community

The latest statistics in Warren County show that coronavirus is not confined to the nursing homes that have outbreaks.
Four people tested positive Wednesday, Warren County Public Health Services said Thursday. Only one was a nursing home resident. The others were members of the community.
The Capital Region is still far from meeting the state benchmarks for beginning to reopening. Regionwide, it is averaging 18 new hospitalizations and six hospital deaths per day. It cannot reopen unless there is a 14-day decline in both statistics, or they fall to an average of 15 new hospitalizations and five deaths per day.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported four new cases, for a total of 217 people who have tested positive, and no new recoveries. Four people are hospitalized, three of them in critical condition and one moderately ill. Three nursing home residents are moderately ill at their home, as is one person who lives independently.
- Washington County reported no new cases and two additional recoveries, for a total of 124 people who have recovered and 66 who are still ill.
- Saratoga County reported four new cases, for a total of 408 people testing positive. Seven people are hospitalized. Three more people have recovered, for a total of 326 recoveries.
- Essex County reported no new cases. The county has not had a new case since May 5, despite ramping up testing for reopening Friday. Only three people are still ill.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported three.
Statewide, there were 6,700 people hospitalized.
“So far, so good, in terms of the continued decline in total hospitalizations in the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday’s press conference.
There were 420 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, and 157 deaths, including 36 nursing home residents.
“Still terrible and tragic,” Cuomo said.
As parts of the state begin to cautiously reopen, he urged every resident to look at the state dashboard every morning to see how their region is doing in terms of hospitalizations, deaths and new cases.
“Check the data on a daily basis,” he said, adding that he hopes people will check before leaving the house “and calibrate their behavior that way.”
He warned that spikes would force local governments to close down some activity.
“Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away,” he said. “It means we are controlling it. If you allow this virus to get ahead of us we will have a problem.”
