Warren County reports positive cases found in community

Statewide, there were 6,700 people hospitalized.

“So far, so good, in terms of the continued decline in total hospitalizations in the state,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Thursday’s press conference.

There were 420 new hospitalizations on Wednesday, and 157 deaths, including 36 nursing home residents.

“Still terrible and tragic,” Cuomo said.

As parts of the state begin to cautiously reopen, he urged every resident to look at the state dashboard every morning to see how their region is doing in terms of hospitalizations, deaths and new cases.

“Check the data on a daily basis,” he said, adding that he hopes people will check before leaving the house “and calibrate their behavior that way.”

He warned that spikes would force local governments to close down some activity.

“Phased reopening does not mean the problem has gone away,” he said. “It means we are controlling it. If you allow this virus to get ahead of us we will have a problem.”

