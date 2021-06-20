Warren County reports one new COVID case

Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID-19 case and no additional COVID recoveries Sunday.
One individual was hospitalized as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. This individual is critically ill, officials said.
Warren County Health Services is monitoring 10 active COVID cases as of Sunday, nine of them suffering from mild illness.
The source of Sunday's new infection remains under investigation. This person had not been vaccinated.
As of Sunday, 18 of 38,788 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these 18 cases. A total of 16 of 18 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill.
To learn more about the benefits of vaccination and vaccination options, county officials urge residents to visit the Warren County COVID Hub website, warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. To keep up to date about which New York state COVID restrictions remain in place, go to https://forward.ny.gov/.
Vaccine update
If you are still waiting to get your shot, county officials invite you to listen to the doctors. Warren County Health Services brought together local doctors and nurses to talk about the need for vaccination. Find what they had to say here: https://public.warrencountyny.gov/gis/covid/vaxrelease.pdf.
To get vaccinated today, the New York state mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to offer walk-in availability of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID vaccines. Those 12 and up can receive Pfizer vaccine, 18-and-up Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccines. Appointments at the site can still be scheduled, and walk-ins will be allowed on a first come, first served basis at New York state vaccination sites between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., seven days a week. Check for and book appointments at New York state sites at am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Most local pharmacies also continue to offer walk-in availability for COVID vaccination.
In addition:
- The Warren County Health Services vaccination team held first dose clinics at four business last week: Point O’ Pines Camp in Horicon, Angiodynamics and BD in Queensbury and The Sagamore resort in Bolton, where 85 first doses were administered between these businesses. For more information about arranging Warren County business clinics or other vaccination options, including homebound vaccination, call 518-761-6580 and ask for Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
- For the coming weeks, Warren County Health Services is working on plans for additional clinics in communities around Warren County to ensure vaccine access to all residents. Plans will be announced as they are finalized.
- A total of 41,368 Warren County residents (64.4% of the county’s population, sixth highest among counties in New York state) received their first vaccine doses as of June 18, and 38,688 have been fully vaccinated. A total of 60.3% of Warren County residents have completed a vaccination series (first in the Capital Region, third in the state), compared with the state average of 50.6%. Cunty-by-county vaccine data can be found here: covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/covid-19-vaccine-tracker.
- The CDC has released guidance for those who are fully vaccinated, linked here: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html. For guidance on gatherings involving those who have been vaccinated, click here: bit.ly/3dih0x4.
- Also, residents can check in with Warren County’s COVID Hub website at https://warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines or the Warren County Facebook page for updated information.
Updated data
Warren County's rolling seven-day average of new cases was 1.3 as of Sunday.
Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 3,515 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 227 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 3,275 in the community. A total of 309 of those community cases involved individuals from Warren County school districts.
Health Services has documented 3,463 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March 2020 when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases recovered.
Warren County has had 68 residents die from COVID-19 infections. Thirty-five of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 26 in the hospital, two at an assisted living facility and five in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 45 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 18 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
As of Sunday, 26 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine/isolation because of exposure to COVID.
Warren County’s rolling seven-day average for test positivity stood at 0.2% and the Capital Region’s rate 0.4% as of Sunday morning.
COVID testing
Warren County Health Services operates a COVID-19 testing site at the Warren County Municipal Center that is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.
In addition to the Warren County clinic, tests are also being performed by medical providers and at pharmacies around Warren County. Those with questions about testing can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.