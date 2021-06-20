Warren County reports one new COVID case

Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID-19 case and no additional COVID recoveries Sunday.

One individual was hospitalized as of Sunday, unchanged from Saturday. This individual is critically ill, officials said.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 10 active COVID cases as of Sunday, nine of them suffering from mild illness.

The source of Sunday's new infection remains under investigation. This person had not been vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 18 of 38,788 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All three vaccines were involved with these 18 cases. A total of 16 of 18 had mild illness, while one became moderately ill and one critically ill.

To learn more about the benefits of vaccination and vaccination options, county officials urge residents to visit the Warren County COVID Hub website, warrencountyny.gov/covidhub. To keep up to date about which New York state COVID restrictions remain in place, go to https://forward.ny.gov/.

Vaccine update