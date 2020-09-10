Warren County reports one new COVID case

Warren County Health Services reported one new case of coronavirus on Thursday.

The case stems from a person who contracted the virus at a workplace with several confirmed infections outside of the county. The workplace and the county where it is located were not disclosed.

Two people infected with the virus were reported to have recovered. The county is currently monitoring 10 active COVID cases, all considered to be mild.

Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced, more than 9 million people have been tested for the virus since March.

A total of 441,911 people in the state have tested positive, and 25,377 have died.

"New Yorkers are the ones who have flattened the curve," Gov. Cuomo said. "Thanks to their hard work, for 34 straight days, our infection rate has remained below 1 percent. We have conducted over 9 million tests to date — that's more per capita than any other state in the country and more than most countries on the globe. But we cannot go backward — we must keep up the hard work and wear our masks, wash our hands and socially distance."

The infection rate remained below 1% for the 34th day on Wednesday, although just barely.