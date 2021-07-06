 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren County reports one new COVID-19 case
0 comments
top story

Warren County reports one new COVID-19 case

{{featured_button_text}}

Warren County reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and five recoveries.

The county is monitoring six active cases and all of them have mild illness. The person who tested positive already had been quarantined from a documented household exposure, according to a news release.

The county's active caseload is 84% lower than it was a month ago.

Vaccine clinics

Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic at a summer camp in the northern part of the county on Thursday. Anyone who would like to coordinate a vaccination while county health officials are in the area should call 518-761-6580. Additional community clinics are being organized for the coming weeks as well.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state walk-in clinic at Aviation Mall is still open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information and to book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Washington County is holding a clinic on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Tuesday’s cases

  • Warren County’s one new case brought the total up to 3,530 since the pandemic began. The number of recoveries stands at 3,481.
  • Washington County last reported on Saturday. The total number of cases stands at 2,818, which is unchanged since June 30. There was one additional recovery for a total of 2,779. The county is monitoring one active case. No one is in the hospital.
  • Saratoga County, which now reports weekly, has not updated its numbers since June 27.
  • Essex County reported one new case for a total of 1,651 since the pandemic began.
  • Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients in-house.
  • Glens Falls Hospital had no patients.

For Monday, the most recent data that is available:

  • The Capital Region reported two new cases, a positive test rate of 0.1% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
  • Warren County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.4%.
  • Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.1%.
  • Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.5%.
  • Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a positive test rate of 0.2%.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warren County resident dies from COVID
Local

Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Jacob Dixon talks about fireworks safety

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News