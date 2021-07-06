Warren County reports one new COVID-19 case

Warren County reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and five recoveries.

The county is monitoring six active cases and all of them have mild illness. The person who tested positive already had been quarantined from a documented household exposure, according to a news release.

The county's active caseload is 84% lower than it was a month ago.

Vaccine clinics

Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic at a summer camp in the northern part of the county on Thursday. Anyone who would like to coordinate a vaccination while county health officials are in the area should call 518-761-6580. Additional community clinics are being organized for the coming weeks as well.

The state walk-in clinic at Aviation Mall is still open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information and to book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

Washington County is holding a clinic on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.