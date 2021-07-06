Warren County reports one new COVID-19 case

Warren County reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday and five recoveries.
The county is monitoring six active cases and all of them have mild illness. The person who tested positive already had been quarantined from a documented household exposure, according to a news release.
The county's active caseload is 84% lower than it was a month ago.
Vaccine clinics
Warren County is holding a vaccine clinic at a summer camp in the northern part of the county on Thursday. Anyone who would like to coordinate a vaccination while county health officials are in the area should call 518-761-6580. Additional community clinics are being organized for the coming weeks as well.
The state walk-in clinic at Aviation Mall is still open seven days a week between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. For more information and to book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
Washington County is holding a clinic on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available. Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
Tuesday’s cases
- Warren County’s one new case brought the total up to 3,530 since the pandemic began. The number of recoveries stands at 3,481.
- Washington County last reported on Saturday. The total number of cases stands at 2,818, which is unchanged since June 30. There was one additional recovery for a total of 2,779. The county is monitoring one active case. No one is in the hospital.
- Saratoga County, which now reports weekly, has not updated its numbers since June 27.
- Essex County reported one new case for a total of 1,651 since the pandemic began.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients in-house.
- Glens Falls Hospital had no patients.
For Monday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported two new cases, a positive test rate of 0.1% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a positive test rate of 0.2%.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.