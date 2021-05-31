Warren County reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time in over six months

Warren County reported zero new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning — the first time without any new infections in over six months.
The last time the county had no new cases was Nov. 23. In addition, there were five additional recoveries. Warren County has 36 active cases, which was the lowest since Nov. 20.
Two people are in the hospital, which is an increase of one from Sunday. Both are moderately ill and another person is moderately ill outside the hospital, according to a news release. The other 33 people have mild illness.
County public health officials are pleased with the containment of the virus. Cases sharply rose after Thanksgiving and did not let up until March.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones, in a news release, asked residents to remain vigilant.
“We are excited to report no new cases, as it is validation our vaccination and COVID containment efforts are making a difference,” Jones said. “We must continue these efforts to end the pandemic, and we urge anyone who is in the minority of Warren County residents who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine. Our goal is to vaccinate 100% of our community so everyone is protected.”
As of Monday, 35,236 Warren County residents have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 18 came down with COVID-19. One had mild illness and one became moderately ill. All three vaccines were involved.
People who have not been vaccinated can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580 for more information. The state continues to run a mass vaccination clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Appointments can be scheduled and walk-ins are allowed on a first-come, first-served basis.
County mirrors statewide trend
Warren County’s low infection rate reflects the statewide trend. The state’s positivity rate is 0.69% and the seven-day average dropped to 0.67% — a new low.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is on the verge of defeating COVID-19 for good, but needs to continue to get as many shots in arms as possible.
“We’re establishing new pop-up sites across the state and are offering incentives to encourage those who haven’t yet received a shot to take it. New Yorkers have fought this terrible virus every step of the way through an unimaginably difficult time, and there is a light at the end of the tunnel, but getting everyone vaccinated as soon as possible is critical to New York’s future public health and economic recovery,” he said in a news release.
Cuomo also announced on Monday that he is lifting the midnight curfew on indoor dining for bars and restaurants effective at midnight.
Monday’s cases
- Warren County reported three new cases on Saturday and five on Sunday for a total of 3,486 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. A total of 3,408 residents have recovered from the virus.
- Washington County on Monday reported its cases since Thursday. There are 10 new cases for a total of 2,788 since the pandemic began. There are 23 active cases. Another seven people have recovered for a total of 2,727. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County did not report on Monday. They had 15,280 cases in Friday’s report.
- Essex County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital did not provide updated numbers.
For Sunday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 20 new cases, a positive test rate of 0.9%. The weekly average is 0.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.1% and a seven-day average of 0.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.4%, and a weekly average of 1%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, with a weekly average at 0.4%.
- Statewide, 494 people tested positive for the virus. A total of 1,032 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 18 people died.
