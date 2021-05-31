Warren County reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time in over six months

Warren County reported zero new cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning — the first time without any new infections in over six months.

The last time the county had no new cases was Nov. 23. In addition, there were five additional recoveries. Warren County has 36 active cases, which was the lowest since Nov. 20.

Two people are in the hospital, which is an increase of one from Sunday. Both are moderately ill and another person is moderately ill outside the hospital, according to a news release. The other 33 people have mild illness.

County public health officials are pleased with the containment of the virus. Cases sharply rose after Thanksgiving and did not let up until March.

Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones, in a news release, asked residents to remain vigilant.

“We are excited to report no new cases, as it is validation our vaccination and COVID containment efforts are making a difference,” Jones said. “We must continue these efforts to end the pandemic, and we urge anyone who is in the minority of Warren County residents who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine. Our goal is to vaccinate 100% of our community so everyone is protected.”