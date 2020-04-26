Warren County reports ninth COVID-19-related death

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A ninth Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, the county reported Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, the resident resided in southern Warren County and had been a nursing resident before being hospitalized.

The death is the fourth person to die at the hospital to go along with three at nursing homes, one at an assisted living facility and the last at a private residence.

Warren County Health Services also reported six new confirmed cases between Saturday and Sunday afternoon for a total of 127 confirmed cases.

The county reported no new recoveries keeping the number at 76.

Six residents are hospitalized with three in critical condition. The other three are listed as seriously ill to moderately ill.

The Warren County COVID-19 testing site will resume testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Referrals need to come from a doctor or urgent care center.

