Warren County reports nine new coronavirus cases, warns of exposure risk

Warren County Health Services announced nine people had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, and warned residents of another low-level exposure risk at Ashes Pub & Grill in Warrensburg.
Health Services is now asking anyone who was inside the Warrensburg bar on Nov. 25 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to self-monitor for symptoms after contact tracers determined a person who tested positive for the virus ate at the establishment. The person was not wearing a mask while eating and drinking.
This is the second low-level exposure risk involving Ashes Pub & Grill in as many days.
Health Services on Friday warned residents who ate at the establishment on Nov. 21 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to monitor for symptoms as well after determining a person with the virus was inside the establishment. The person was wearing a mask at all times, mitigating the chance of infection, according to Health Services.
Three of the county’s new cases involve people who were exposed by someone in their household who had previously tested positive for the virus. A fourth involves a returning college student and another involves a person who travels out of the county for work.
One of the new cases involves a person who tested positive after attending a funeral in one of the state’s hot-spot regions. The three other cases are still under investigation.
A total of 39 people tested positive for the virus this week. The county reported 30 new cases last week and 23 the week before that.
Health Services reported four additional recoveries, but noted 55 people in the county are still sick, including on person who remains hospitalized in critical condition.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 514 confirmed cases. The county also reported 11 recoveries, but noted 55 people are still sick. One person remains hospitalized in critical condition. One person is moderately ill and 53 others are considered mildly ill.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 421 confirmed cases. Four people have recovered, but 38 people are still sick. One person is hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 173 new cases for a positivity rate of 2.8%. Warren County had the lowest positivity rate in the eight-county region at 1.4%. Washington and Saratoga counties had positivity rates of 2.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Schenectady County had the highest positivity rate in the region at 7.6%. The goal is to remain below 1%.
- Statewide, 6,063 people tested positive for the virus, for an overall positivity rate of 3.98%. The state’s hot spots had a positivity rate of 5.65%, whereas the state without the hot spots factored in had a positivity rate of 3.45%.
- A total of 3,287 people were hospitalized and 42 people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
