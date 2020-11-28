Warren County reports nine new coronavirus cases, warns of exposure risk

Warren County Health Services announced nine people had tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, and warned residents of another low-level exposure risk at Ashes Pub & Grill in Warrensburg.

Health Services is now asking anyone who was inside the Warrensburg bar on Nov. 25 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to self-monitor for symptoms after contact tracers determined a person who tested positive for the virus ate at the establishment. The person was not wearing a mask while eating and drinking.

This is the second low-level exposure risk involving Ashes Pub & Grill in as many days.

Health Services on Friday warned residents who ate at the establishment on Nov. 21 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to monitor for symptoms as well after determining a person with the virus was inside the establishment. The person was wearing a mask at all times, mitigating the chance of infection, according to Health Services.

Three of the county’s new cases involve people who were exposed by someone in their household who had previously tested positive for the virus. A fourth involves a returning college student and another involves a person who travels out of the county for work.