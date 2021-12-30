Warren County reports new COVID death

Warren County Health Services reported an additional COVID-related death on Thursday.

The resident was over the age of 100 and lived at home prior to being hospitalized with the virus. The county stated in a news release that this person was not vaccinated.

Warren County officials offered their condolences to the family and loved ones.

Also, county officials said the New York State Department of Health notified Warren County this week about the discovery of three cases of the omicron variant from positive test results obtained on Dec. 16.

Warren County has now documented cases of both COVID variants, omicron and delta.

