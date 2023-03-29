A Warren County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced this week.

A news release from the Warren County Board of Supervisors said the elder resident was living at home prior to becoming ill. The person, who was in their early 70s and had been vaccinated, died in a hospital on March 22.

According to the emailed news release, in the past seven day there have been 41 new cases reported and 19 were confirmed by home tests.

Five individuals remain hospitalized, one more than the week prior. The county's rolling five-day average of new cases was 5.2 as of Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began, there have been confirmed a total of 25,242 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents. The county has had 153 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Of the cases, 97 died in a hospital, 45 at a nursing home, 9 at home and 2 in an assisted living facility.

The county reminded residents that free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services Buildings entrances), town halls around Warren County and City Hall in the city of Glens Falls. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Warren County Health Services is continuing outreach to those who are newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to ensure they have access to information and resources as needed.

The CDC is reporting a low community level and a moderate transmission level among Warren County. Along with that they are reporting a case rate per 100,000 population as 39.1.

In Washington County, the community level for the virus remains "low," according to the CDC's website, there are 25 active cases. The case rate per 100,000 population is 40.85 and staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 2.6%. Transmission levels in Washington County is moderate as of Wednesday.

In Saratoga County, there are 88 reported cases with the CDC. The county has a community level of low and a case rate per 100,000 population of 38.28. The transmission rate is moderate.