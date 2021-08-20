Warren County reports new COVID-19 death

An individual in their 70s who had not been vaccinated has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.

The individual, who had pre-existing health issues, was living at home prior to contracting the virus and was later hospitalized.

A total of 75 Warren County residents have now died from the virus, Health Services said.

"Warren County Health Services and the Warren County Board of Supervisors offers their deepest condolences to this person's loved ones," the county said in a news release.

Also on Friday, the county reported 13 additional cases along with 27 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 151.

Two of the new cases involve individuals who had been fully vaccinated. The county has now reporting 148 "breakthrough" cases out of the 41,597 who had been vaccinated.

Studies show that the vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death, and public health officials continue to urge all residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Six people were hospitalized on Friday, four fewer than Friday. All six patients have a moderate illness, Health Services said.