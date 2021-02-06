Warren County reports new coronavirus-related death

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported another resident died after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 59 since the pandemic began last March.

The person was in their 80s and not a resident of a local nursing home, Health Services said.

“We are saddened to report yet another loss of life to this pandemic. We ask that you keep the loved ones of those we have lost in your thoughts and prayers,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.

On Friday, Washington County reported two deaths, including one person who was in their 60s and another who was a resident of a nursing home. The county is now reporting 33 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases stemming from community exposure continues to grow locally, prompting officials to ask residents to avoid any unnecessary gatherings, including those relating to Super Bowl Sunday.

“Holiday gatherings played a large part in the surge that led to 18 COVID-19 deaths in Warren County in January, and there is concern that Super Bowl parties could cause another spike,” Health Services said in a statement. “Our community metrics have been improving, and we do not want to reverse this trend.”