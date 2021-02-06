Warren County reports new coronavirus-related death

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported another resident died after being hospitalized with the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 59 since the pandemic began last March.
The person was in their 80s and not a resident of a local nursing home, Health Services said.
“We are saddened to report yet another loss of life to this pandemic. We ask that you keep the loved ones of those we have lost in your thoughts and prayers,” Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement.
On Friday, Washington County reported two deaths, including one person who was in their 60s and another who was a resident of a nursing home. The county is now reporting 33 confirmed deaths.
Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases stemming from community exposure continues to grow locally, prompting officials to ask residents to avoid any unnecessary gatherings, including those relating to Super Bowl Sunday.
“Holiday gatherings played a large part in the surge that led to 18 COVID-19 deaths in Warren County in January, and there is concern that Super Bowl parties could cause another spike,” Health Services said in a statement. “Our community metrics have been improving, and we do not want to reverse this trend.”
Warren County reported 24 new cases on Saturday, all but one of which has been linked to community exposure. The remaining case has been linked to a skilled-nursing facility.
The Hadley-Luzerne school district reported two new cases, according to Health Services.
Still, the number of new cases has slowed in recent days, after a holiday-related surge led to a record number of new cases and hospitalizations over the past few months.
There are still 185 active cases in the county, including five hospitalizations.
Saturday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 24 new cases, for a total of 2,449 confirmed cases. The county reported 74 additional recoveries, but 185 people are still sick. Five people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition and four who are considered moderately ill.
- Washington County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 1,822 confirmed cases. The county reported 24 additional recoveries, but 126 people are still sick, including seven who are hospitalized.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekend.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 438 new cases, a positive test rate of 3.4%, which brought the region’s weekly average to 3.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 5.1%, which brought the weekly average to 4.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.2%, which brought the weekly average to 4.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which brought the weekly average to 3.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which brought the weekly average to 3.8%.
- Statewide, 11,252 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.31%. There were 7,804 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Friday and 158 people died.
