Warren County reports most virus cases in a single day since February

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single day since February.

There are now 224 active cases in the county after 17 individuals recovered, according to Health Services. The last time the county reported 34 cases in a day was on Feb. 4.

Hospitalizations have also increased, from nine on Friday to 13. Two people remain in critical condition and 11 others are considered moderately ill.

All of Saturday’s cases involve community spread, including 11 involving individuals who had been on the campus of North Warren, Glens Falls, Lake George, Queensbury and the Hadley-Luzerne school districts.

At Glens Falls schools, 26 individuals have tested positive for the virus this school year, according to the state’s school COVID-19 tracker. That includes 24 students and two staff members.

The Queensbury Union Free School District, meanwhile, has reported 40 positive cases, including 35 students. Of the positive cases among students, 19 have occurred at the district's two elementary schools where students are too young to be vaccinated, according to the tracker.