Warren County reports most virus cases in a single day since February

Warren County Health Services on Saturday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single day since February.
There are now 224 active cases in the county after 17 individuals recovered, according to Health Services. The last time the county reported 34 cases in a day was on Feb. 4.
Hospitalizations have also increased, from nine on Friday to 13. Two people remain in critical condition and 11 others are considered moderately ill.
All of Saturday’s cases involve community spread, including 11 involving individuals who had been on the campus of North Warren, Glens Falls, Lake George, Queensbury and the Hadley-Luzerne school districts.
At Glens Falls schools, 26 individuals have tested positive for the virus this school year, according to the state’s school COVID-19 tracker. That includes 24 students and two staff members.
The Queensbury Union Free School District, meanwhile, has reported 40 positive cases, including 35 students. Of the positive cases among students, 19 have occurred at the district's two elementary schools where students are too young to be vaccinated, according to the tracker.
New cases in the county continue to stem from workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and youth sports, according to Health Services.
The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible and for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus in light of the highly infectious delta variant.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of symptoms in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 478 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for the virus, with a vast majority experiencing mild illness. A total of 43,424 residents have completed the vaccine series, according to Health Services.
The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies and the county has a number of vaccination clinics scheduled throughout October. For additional information, visit: https://bit.ly/36LRv5e.
The county continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 228.32 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Washington and Saratoga counties
Washington County had not reported its daily COVID statistics as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
But the county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 297.37 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.
Saratoga County does not report publicly on the weekends.
The county also continues to see high transmission of the virus, according to the CDC, averaging 200.99 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 4,701 people tested positive for the virus on Friday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.13%, bringing the seven-day positive test rate of 2.45%.
A total of 51,507 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
But 2,177 people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday and 22 people died.
In the Capital Region, 281 new cases were reported Friday, a positive test rate of 3.66%, according to state data.
