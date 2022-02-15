Warren County reports lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since October

Warren County Health Services reported seven residents in the hospital on Tuesday. This is the lowest number the county has seen since Oct. 14, 2021.

Five of the seven patients have been vaccinated.

Health Services also reported 33 new COVID cases on Tuesday. The county has recorded 216 cases over the last five days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is down to 6.4%.

State vaccine data indicated 51,302 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,091 county residents have completed the vaccine series, as of Tuesday.

Warren County Health Services will hold a vaccination clinic open to the public, at Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Registration links can be found at warren-county-ny-covid-19-warrencountyny.hub.arcgis.com/pages/vaccines.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 266 active COVID cases on Tuesday.

The county currently has 28 residents in the hospital. Nine of the hospitalized residents have not been vaccinated. Six are fully vaccinated and boosted, two are vaccinated, but not eligible for a booster shot, and 11 have been vaccinated and are eligible for booster doses, but have not received them.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 5.8% on Tuesday.

According to New York state COVID data, on Tuesday, 30 positive cases were identified in the county out of the 855 tests administered.

State vaccine data also indicated that 183,570 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 171,012 county residents have completed the vaccine series.

Statewide

A new release from Gov. Kathy Hochul reported that 2,317 positive cases were identified out of the 70,894 tests administered across the state on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is the lowest it has been since Nov. 10, 2021, at 2.9%.

According to the CDC, 75% of New York residents have completed the vaccine series.

As of Tuesday, 16,311,852 New Yorkers have received one dose of the vaccine and 14,547,256 individuals have completed the vaccine series.

"As cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, it is critical that New Yorkers continue to maintain their vigilance — this is no time to let up," Hochul said in a news release.

