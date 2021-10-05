Warren County reports 'incredibly concerning' 53 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported an “incredibly concerning” 53 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single day since January — prompting health officials to ask all residents to wear masks and event organizers to be mindful of the surging virus.
The county now has 267 active cases, the most since Jan. 30. The last time the county reported 53 new cases in a single day was on Jan. 20, according to Health Services.
“We haven’t seen this number of cases since January and it’s incredibly concerning,” said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “During this ongoing delta variant-driven surge of cases, you should expect to be exposed to COVID-19 when you are in public or at work. I ask that for all individuals who are able to do so, please wear a mask indoors, and outside when unable to socially distance. And please do not go to work if sick.”
Health Services said the surge appears to stem from workplace and household exposure and several indoor events.
The spike in cases comes less than two weeks after several large events brought thousands of people to the region.
Both Americade and the Adirondack Balloon Festival were held the last week of September. The World’s Largest Garage Sale, which attracted thousands of mask-less visitors to tightly packed sidewalks, was also held this past weekend in Warrensburg.
Health Services said it doesn't appear any of the new cases have been linked back to the events, but Jones is asking all event organizers to emphasize virus protocols going forward.
"Warren County Health Services has not seen any COVID-19 cases that seem to link back to Americade or the Balloon Festival," Don Lehman, a spokesman for the agency, said in an email.
A number of COVID advisories have been issued in the county in recent days, including at the Sunrise Café in Bolton, where "numerous individuals" who tested positive for the virus were in attendance from Sept. 25–30 and Oct. 1–4.
Several advisories were issued for the Greater Glens Falls Transit shuttle bus that ran on Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. from Hudson Falls to Ridge Street and at 6:10 p.m. that same day from Ridge Street in Glens Falls to Hudson Falls. The infected individual wore a mask at all times.
Those who may have been exposed should monitor for symptoms and get tested immediately if they begin feeling ill.
Anyone with questions can call Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.
Fourteen people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, an increase of one since Monday. Two people are in critical condition and 12 others are moderately ill.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 23 COVID-19 related hospitalizations, including three in the intensive care unit.
All of Tuesday’s cases involved community spread, including 13 involving individuals on the campuses of Queensbury, Johnsburg, Warrensburg and Glens Falls school districts.
Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines get inoculated as soon as possible to reduce the spread of the virus.
The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the chance of infection and lessen the severity of illness in the event of a “breakthrough” case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 504 out of the 43,582 Warren County residents that have completed the vaccine series have tested positive for the virus. A vast majority of cases involved individuals with a mild illness, according to Health Services.
This story will be updated. Check back with poststar.com.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.