Warren County reports 'incredibly concerning' 53 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported an “incredibly concerning” 53 new COVID-19 cases — the most in a single day since January — prompting health officials to ask all residents to wear masks and event organizers to be mindful of the surging virus.

The county now has 267 active cases, the most since Jan. 30. The last time the county reported 53 new cases in a single day was on Jan. 20, according to Health Services.

“We haven’t seen this number of cases since January and it’s incredibly concerning,” said Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “During this ongoing delta variant-driven surge of cases, you should expect to be exposed to COVID-19 when you are in public or at work. I ask that for all individuals who are able to do so, please wear a mask indoors, and outside when unable to socially distance. And please do not go to work if sick.”

Health Services said the surge appears to stem from workplace and household exposure and several indoor events.

The spike in cases comes less than two weeks after several large events brought thousands of people to the region.