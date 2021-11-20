Warren County reports highest single-day total for new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest in a single day during the pandemic. The county also reported 47 recoveries.

Health Services is currently monitoring 586 active cases, which is the highest daily active case figure of the pandemic. Of those cases, 562 involve mild illness.

Twenty-one Warren County residents are hospitalized, which is three more than on Friday. Four of those in the hospital are critically ill, while the rest are dealing with moderate illness.

Glens Falls Hospital reports 45 total COVID-related hospitalizations, including seven in the intensive care unit.

Three county residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

The region is continuing to see a significant rise in COVID-19 transmission. According to Health Services, a majority of the newly reported cases in Warren County have come from workplace exposures, indoor events and gatherings, and family or household exposures.

The county is encouraging residents to consider taking a home rapid test prior to attending any holiday gatherings.

Health Services reported that 32 of the newly reported cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That brings the total of breakthrough cases to 1,185, or 2.66%, of the 44,572 fully vaccinated Warren County residents.

The county’s vaccination rate currently stands at 69.4%, while 74.6% of the county’s population has received at least one dose.

Warren County has the following upcoming vaccine clinics:

Tuesday, Nov. 23, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available.)

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Health Services’ list of potential COVID public exposures is on the Warren County COVID Hub website. Recent additions include:

Queensbury Middle School Band Concert, held at Queensbury High School, Wednesday, Nov. 17. Mask worn.

Friendly’s Restaurant, Aviation Road, Queensbury, Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No mask worn.

Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury, Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. No mask worn.

